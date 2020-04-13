The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

Like Sacred Games Season 3 and Mirzapur Season 2, The Family Man Season 2 is also a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series. The second season will have a tone similar to its previous season. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on Amazon Prime Video's series.

The Family Man Season 2's filming is reportedly accomplished. Manoj Bajpayee will be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in the second season. The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 is Samantha Akkineni. She has emerged as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry.

"With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful technique to make my digital debut, than with one in all India's most beloved sequence, The Family Man 2. I've liked Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," the 32-year beautiful actress said.

The rest of the cast of The Family Man includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Vedant Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Mahek Thakur, Shahab Ali and Darshan Kumar.

During the end of November last year, Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to share information on The Family Man Season 2. He wrote: TASC se red alert ka msg aa chuka hai, jald milte hai! @primevideoin @Thefamilymanamazon @rajanddk #TheFamilyMan2 #NowFilming

According to Manoj Bajpayee, there is no better feeling for an actor than being appreciated by the audience and fans. "I am grateful to Raj & DK and Amazon Prime Video for their faith in me and giving me an opportunity to play the flawed but extremely relatable Srikant Tiwari. The experience of working with Amazon Prime Video has been phenomenal and I am truly excited for Season 2," he added, News18 reported.

"Spy thrillers have been one of the more popular genres amongst our international originals; and we are happy to see this global phenomena recreated in India for 'The Family Man'. Interestingly, the show was loved both by audiences in India and abroad. 'The Family Man' has become our most watched Amazon Original Series in India," Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said.

The Family Man Season 2 does not have an official release date but it is expected to be out by the end of 2020 as the shooting has reportedly been finished in record time. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

