Sacred Games Season 3: Cast revealed, What Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels of his famous dialogue

Sacred Games Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for long. The passionate viewers are severely waiting to know the fallout of Sartaj Singh's (played by Saif Ali Khan) defusing of the atomic bomb.

Netflix is yet to announced the release date of Sacred Games Season 3. As we know, Season 1 premiered on June 28, 2018 and Season 2 on August 15, 2019, we can expect Season 3 during the same time between June and September 2020. However, Netflix is totally tight-lipped on the restoration on Season 3.

Sacred Games Season 3 was earlier said to be released by mid of September this year. But based on the current situation due to coronavirus pandemic across India and the world, the development in production can never be expected. Thus, we can't expect the third season to premiere in September this year.

Sacred Games Season 3 is likely to commence with some new story with similar cast and end in a beautiful manner. In other words, the third season will bring a totally new story from scratch. The actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jeetendra Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna to name a few are likely to reprise their roles.

In a recent media interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the role of Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games Season 1 and 2, said that he is bored of repeating the dialogue 'Kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai'. Whenever he meets his fans and followers, he is being asked requested to mouth this dialogue from the series. At one instance, he revealed that he is bored of repeating it which he considers not the best dialogue of the show.

On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of Khanna Guruji, recently revealed to Pinkvilla that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show. "Main toh apna kaam kar ke aage kar chukka hoon. Kyunki main bahut vyast rehta hoon na. Maine apni zimedaari niptali nikal chukka hoon aage. Main lambe outdoor pe jaata hoon (I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules)," he said.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.