Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:40 IST
Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?
Sherlock Season 5 will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. Image Credit: Instagram / Eleanor Matsuura

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. All the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. Now fans are ardently looking forward to the release of fifth season.

While some fans are doubtful about Sherlock Season 5's return, many avid viewers still have courage in their minds with a firm belief that their favorite actors, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will return and reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson. Simply finishing the show without rightly demonstrating the ends or unravelling the previous cliffhangers will be injustice and will also break the hearts of many.

Recently, the series creator Mark Gatiss said there was a possibility on the making of Sherlock Season 5 but the finalization was never pursued. He also said that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely.

Currently, we cannot expect the renewal of Sherlock Season 5 based on the current global situation, as the world is severely combating against coronavirus pandemic. This does not mean the fifth season will not be renewed.

The way Sherlock Season 4 ended makes the series obvious to get back for Season 5. The fifth season will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

On the other hand, in a conversation with Radio Times, Louise Brealey gave a hint of her returning to Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said. Although the making of a special episode has created a rumour, Brealey said that she didn't hear about it.

Digital Spy reported some times back the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey in Sherlock Season 5. The 40-year old actress, Louise Brealey is best known for playing Molly Hooper in the series. However, we need to wait for some more time to know more about the plot, cast and crew and release date.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

