Now You See Me 3 update: Will Jesse Eisenberg return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Now You See Me 3 is one of the highly anticipated series of 2020, one of the main reasons is the past two movies witnessed notable box office success. But the good fact is that Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play a vital role in the third instalment of the Now You See Me franchise. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

In our previous article on Now You See Me 3, we reminded you the confirmation given by Lions Gate Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer, Jon Feltheimer in May 2015 that Benedict Cumberbatch would be joining the cast. We also revealed that the Sherlock actor would be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in the third instalment of the franchise.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps and nothing is known as of now. However, Benedict Cumberbatch is likely to appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the highly anticipated movie.

In a recent conversation with ComingSoon.net, Jesse Eisenberg discussed the possibilities of Now You See Me 3 and the development of his character in the movie. Justice League actor was asked if he had heard anything about any movement on the long-awaited third installment in the heist series, and much to fans' dismay. He confirmed neither he nor his fellow members have heard anything yet.

Jesse Eisenberg also cited that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. But nothing really emerges as official confirmation, according to him, or atleast indication about the movie to step into production.

Jesse Eisenberg played the role of J. Daniel Atlas, a member of the Four Horsemen. He assured that he would happily return to Now You See Me 3 if further development were to get underway. "I just love my character, I got to help create my character. For the first movie, there was a kind of blueprint of the character, so I said I kind of want to play this brilliant but arrogant magician, because it's such a fun thing to do. As somebody who's more of a timid performer, to be able to play such a brash performer was like the best thing, psychologically, for me to do," the 36-year-old actor said.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

