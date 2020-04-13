Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now You See Me 3 update: Will Jesse Eisenberg return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:55 IST
Now You See Me 3 update: Will Jesse Eisenberg return with Benedict Cumberbatch?
Jesse Eisenberg also cited that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. Image Credit: Facebook

Now You See Me 3 is one of the highly anticipated series of 2020, one of the main reasons is the past two movies witnessed notable box office success. But the good fact is that Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play a vital role in the third instalment of the Now You See Me franchise. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

In our previous article on Now You See Me 3, we reminded you the confirmation given by Lions Gate Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer, Jon Feltheimer in May 2015 that Benedict Cumberbatch would be joining the cast. We also revealed that the Sherlock actor would be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in the third instalment of the franchise.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps and nothing is known as of now. However, Benedict Cumberbatch is likely to appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the highly anticipated movie.

In a recent conversation with ComingSoon.net, Jesse Eisenberg discussed the possibilities of Now You See Me 3 and the development of his character in the movie. Justice League actor was asked if he had heard anything about any movement on the long-awaited third installment in the heist series, and much to fans' dismay. He confirmed neither he nor his fellow members have heard anything yet.

Jesse Eisenberg also cited that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. But nothing really emerges as official confirmation, according to him, or atleast indication about the movie to step into production.

Jesse Eisenberg played the role of J. Daniel Atlas, a member of the Four Horsemen. He assured that he would happily return to Now You See Me 3 if further development were to get underway. "I just love my character, I got to help create my character. For the first movie, there was a kind of blueprint of the character, so I said I kind of want to play this brilliant but arrogant magician, because it's such a fun thing to do. As somebody who's more of a timid performer, to be able to play such a brash performer was like the best thing, psychologically, for me to do," the 36-year-old actor said.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pune : Court slaps Rs 1000 fine on man for not wearing mask

A local court here imposed fine of Rs 1000 on a 31-year-old man for not wearing a mask in the public place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spr...

India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown

India and Pakistan are planning to partially reopen their economies to minimise the cost of restrictive measures imposed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials in the two countries said on Monday. Indian Prime Minister Naren...

U.S. Congress stalls over next move on coronavirus aid

An effort to rush fresh assistance to U.S. small businesses struggling against the coronavirus outbreak stalled in Congress on Monday, as the health emergency failed to overcome partisan differences between Republicans and Democrats. Senate...

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as investors brace for dour earnings

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Monday as corporate America launches into what is expected to be a painful quarterly earnings season due to the coronavirus pandemic. JPMorgan Chase Co and Wells Fargo Co will kick off the reporting se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020