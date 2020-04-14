Left Menu
North West epically crashes Kim Kardashian's social distancing message

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian urged California residents to continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian urged California residents to continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. California Governor Gavin Newsom shared on Twitter a public service announcement from the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star where she advocated practising of social-distancing but beside her important and urgent message, it was her 6-year-old daughter North who stole the show.

Kim said in the video before her daughter interjected, "Hi everyone in California, it's Kim Kardashian West and I was just wanted to talk you," "And North West!. I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing," The Skims founder continued before North interjected once again. "I know it's California and we've got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves..."

Then off-camera, you could hear North whispering to her mom, "I want out..." To which Kardashian replied to her daughter,"You went outside to your backyard and that's totally fine."

Once again, Kim picked up where she left off before having to ask her daughter, "Can you not jump on the bed? Give me like 2 seconds to seriously do this." "Okay, so guys, we just want you to social distance," Kim added, before giving California residents and other viewers tips for what to keep busy with at home. "There's so many fun, amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have so much fun."

She playfully added, as her daughter tried to sneak back into the shot, "Trust me, I want to get out more than you know. It's really important to always do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones." North, once again stopped her before she could finish her thought and spoke her truth "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends."

"Facts, Honestly, staying home is saving lives and that's what we're all trying to do here. Alright, that's it. Stay safe," she concluded. (ANI)

