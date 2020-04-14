Rajinikanth extends Tamil New Year wishes, urges all to stay safe

Through a recorded video message, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday extended his warm Tamil New Year wishes to all Tamil people across the world and urged them to follow the rules imposed by the government of the place they are residing in. The 69-year-old star shared the video message on Twitter.

Seen at the comfort of his home, the veteran actor began the video by extending his New Year's wishes and stressed how the coronavirus has made an impact on the whole world. Addressing the Tamil people who reside in various parts of the world, the seasoned actor mentioned about how everybody back at home is thinking and caring about them.

He also asked the expatriates to follow the rules, instructions and guidelines imposed by the government of the place they are residing in. "Take care of yourself, and that would be the greatest gift you could give to your family on this new year," he added.

Concluding the video on a positive note, he said: "Don't worry, even this will pass." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.