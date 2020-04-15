Left Menu
Development News Edition

Selena Gomez sues gaming company for using her name, image without approval

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:29 IST
Selena Gomez sues gaming company for using her name, image without approval
Singer Selena Gomez Image Credit: ANI

Pop star Selena Gomez has filed a USD 10 million lawsuit against a mobile gaming company for allegedly creating a character based on her personality. In the lawsuit against the software and technology firm which created the app Clothes Forever - Styling Game, the 27-year-old singer argued that she did not give any permission to the creators for using her name, image or likeness in any regard.

The gaming app is sold by China-based Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. Its copyrights are held by the British firm, MutantBox Interactive Limited, reported Variety. "Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game. "Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as USD 99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features," the suit stated.

Gomez has also alleged that her reputation is being harmed due to this unapproved association with a "bug-riddled" game..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow brings in coronavirus travel permits, queues follow

Moscow introduced a travel permit system on Wednesday to help it police a lockdown meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a move that initially created traffic jams and long queues of people wanting to use the metro.The systems ...

UK prosecutors to prioritise serious crimes during Covid-19 crisis

Official guidance issued for UK prosecutors to ease the burden on the justice system during the coronavirus crisis will see suspects of low-level crimes avoiding criminal charges and lengthy court procedures. The UKs Crown Prosecution Servi...

Coronavirus: NCW asks Bihar govt to equip ASHA workers with sanitisers and masks

The NCW has asked Bihar government to ensure that ASHA workers who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus are equipped with sanitizers and masks before they set out to workThis comes after media reports said ASHA workers were...

'As long as necessary': Coronavirus holdout Palau opts for self-isolation

The Pacific island nation of Palau is one of the worlds last countries still free of the coronavirus, and its doing all it can to stay that way.As the contagion closes in and outbreaks grow in surrounding nations, President Tommy Remengesau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020