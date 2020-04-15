Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:36 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

After dropping the fourth part on April 3, the popular french series of Netflix, Money Heist, also known as 'La Casa de Papel' is expected to release its fifth part in April 2021. Although, the news is not confirmed officially there are several fan predictions that make sense.

The third part of the show was dropped on July 19, 2019, on Netflix, while the fourth part is premiered on April 3, 2020, at 12:01 AM ET on Netflix. The production cycle of Money Heist has been filming two parts together for around eight months, and release each part within a gap of six months.

Also, there are predictions that Manila kill Arturo in 'Money Heist Season 5'. Arturo is one of the most hated characters from the popular series because of his annoying personality. However, his character took a horrific turn in part when he raped and sexually attacked his fellow hostage Amanda (Olalla Hernández).

Then he tried to lead a rebellion among the hostages, with the phone that the police had smuggled in to call Nairobi (Alba Flores).

This followed him trying to provide the blood back at the episode of 'Money Heist Season 4' to Nairobi. His multiple crimes led the new character Manila (Belen Cuesta) to shoot him in the leg at the season finale.

Have a look at the scene in which Manila shooted Arturo shared by 'La Casa de Papel' on Twitter.

Manila has introduced as Moscow's (Paco Tous) goddaughter in 'Money Heist Season 4' who had been masquerading as a hostage at the Bank of Spain.

Created by Alex Pina, Money Heist came to life on Spanish cable TV in 2017 as a 15-episode limited series. Netflix picked up global streaming rights later that year and re-edited the show into 22 episodes, which were released on its service in two parts in December 2017 and April 2018.

