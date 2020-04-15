Angelina Jolie admits she has cried seeing the world suffering from COVID-19

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has opened up about her emotional response to the world's challenges and how it can put children at risk when she sat down to discuss the coronavirus pandemic with California's surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, according to a news report by Hollywoodlife.com.

In a discussion, Angelina admitted that she has cried more than once in the past whenever she had heard about suffering throughout the world but she soon realized she needed to take action instead of just express emotion to make a real difference and help those she could help.

"There was a time in my life when I became more aware of what was happening around the world and what happens in our own country and what happens in people's lives," she started explaining to Dr. Harris.

Angelina, who is a mother-of-six who co-parents with ex-husband Brad Pitt, went on to say the encounter with the woman helped her to know that although she had those empathetic feelings, she needed to put them into action and she feels very fortunate that she has the opportunities she has to do just that.

Angelina Jolie is self-isolating along with her children and maintaining distance from everyone including her former husband and actor Brad Pitt.

The 44-year-old actress has decided to keep the children with her rather than letting them be with Brad Pitt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

