'God Friended Me' cancelled after season two

CBS is not renewing the drama "God Friended Me" for another season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, which was in its second year, will end with a two-hour finale on April 26.

"God Friended Me" features Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles an outspoken atheist who receives a social-media friend request from 'God' and unwittingly becomes an agent of change for the people around him. The series comes from Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios. The producers said they were proud of the "unique concept and uplifting stories" the show has told over its short run. "We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life, and happiness and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. "The creative team behind the show has one last 'friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account," CBS and Warner Bros. TV said Tuesday in a statement.

The cast also includes Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton, and Erica Gimpel. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt were the show's creators, with the likes of Greg Berlanti among its executive producers.

