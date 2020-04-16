Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in “Khatta Meetha”, “Baton Baton Mein” and “Bollywood/Hollywood", has died at the age of 65. Son of renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee and step son of ad man Alyque Padamsee, Chowdhry died here on Wednesday. The actor, who was in India for dental treatment, had to stay back due to the lockdown, said theatre personality Dolly Thakore. "He was so well loved and an adorable guy. I reached out to the family. He has a wife and 16-year-old son in New York. He had come to India for a dental treatment. He has been here since December-January. He was booked to go back on April 8 and the lockdown came," Thakore told PTI.

"He got a ruptured ulcer in the intestine which happened on April 14. A physician was called who said he needs to go to the hospital and he was taken to Breach Candy hospital. They operated on him but he died at the hospital yesterday at 4 in the morning," she added. Chowdhry's half-sister Raell Padamsee first confirmed the news about his passing away on Instagram on Wednesday. "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell,” she posted on Instagram.

Thakore, the former partner of Alyque Padamsee, said the funeral was held at 9.30 on Thursday with close family members in attendance. "I met me at Tata theater and at Royal Opera House in February. He had promised to have lunch with me but that lunch never happened because of the lockdown," she said.

Chowdhry made his debut with “Khatta Meetha” in 1978. He appeared in Hindi films like “Khubsoorat”, “Bandit Queen”, “Kaante” Mira Nair’s “Mississippi Masala” and Deepa Mehta’s “Fire” and “Bollywood/Hollywood” among others. His last reported film role is “Breakaway” in 2011, an Akshay Kumar production, which was dubbed in Hindi as “Speedy Singh”. His “Bollywood/Hollywood” director Mehta said Chowdhry’s death was “ a real loss” while Rahul Khanna fondly remembered his co-star as a quirky and witty person.

“Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!” Khanna wrote on Twitter. Khanna said he has fun memories of working with him on "Bollywood/Hollywood”, besides their casual meetings.

“I have such fun memories of working with him on ‘Bollywood/ Hollywood’, then, on an off-Broadway musical (that we both eventually ended up not doing) and, of course, the dinners at his apartment in New York. Giving you a standing ovation & raising a toast to you, my friend! My heartfelt condolences to his family & especially his son.” Actor Poorna Jagannathan said, “This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP #RanjitChowdhry”. Director Rahul Dholakia said he was a huge fan of Chowdhry’s body of work.

“Very sad to hear about #RanjitChowdhry – was a big fan of his films, great comic timing and good actor. ‘Khatta Meetha’, ‘Khubsoorat’, ‘Lonely in America’, ‘Sam and Me’. He was also the first ever judge in our show ‘Naya Andaz in New Jersey in 1993. #RIP,” Dholakia tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.