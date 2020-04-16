Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Killing Eve Season 3 is currently creating severe headlines mainly after its premiere on April 12. The comedy drama spy thriller series returned with a shocking bang. Fans were amazed to see Kenny Stowton (played by Sean Delaney) continuing investigations into The Twelve in secret that caught attention of the wrong people.

Here's the synopsis of Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 – For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine, until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other costs both of them friends, family, and allegiances, and perhaps a share of their souls.

Is Killing Eve on Netflix? Unfortunately, Netflix missed out Killing Eve in the US. Despite airing on AMC in the States, the streaming rights were snapped up by Hulu who, at the time of publishing, is streaming two seasons, What's on Netflix stated.

Killing Eve Season 3 will arrive on Hulu on December this year. However, Netflix UK won't be the recipient of Killing Eve either. At the moment, all three seasons are available on BBC iPlayer who also broadcasts the series.

According to Deadline, Laura Neal will work on Killing Eve Season 4. She has previously written Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl. Ahead of Killing Eve Season 3's premiere, BBC America has recently announced that the spy thriller TV series would return for a fourth On Laura Neal appointment for working on Killing Eve Season 4, the President of AMC, Sarah Barnett opined, "Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it. We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve."

"Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot," Sarah Barnett said. chapter.

Don't miss the airing of Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 on Sunday, April 19. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the drama series.

Also Read: John Wick 4 update: Know cast in details, John Wick 5 also confirmed

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.