Amazon Prime wants new show featuring Kareena Kapoor and her gang

After Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a stunning picture of her girl gang on Thursday, online video streaming platform Amazon Prime transformed the picture into a new poster of their famous chick-flick series 'Four More Shots Please!'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI

After Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a stunning picture of her girl gang on Thursday, online video streaming platform Amazon Prime transformed the picture into a new poster of their famous chick-flick series 'Four More Shots Please!' The Picture featured Kareena along with her sister Karisma Kapoor and her best friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora.

Amazon Prime Video had earlier commented on the picture posted by Kareena and had said that the four actors in the picture deserve a separate show. Following which the online video streaming platform created a poster of the show and wrote, "You Wish This Was An Amazon Original" on top of it.

"CRYING BECAUSE THIS SHOW IS NEVER HAPPENING," Amazon wrote in the caption of the poster. The new version of the group picture was then widely shared by the stars on their Instagram accounts.

'Four More Shots Please!' is a show by the online platform that revolves around the life if four independent girls who happen to be friends. The show narrates the story of their hardships in life and also how they support each other in all circumstances. (ANI)

