Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday appreciated the initiative by Madhuri Dixit Nene of providing free dance tutorials during the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus spread.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:19 IST
Alia appreciates Madhuri's free online dance tutorials amid COVID-19 lockdown
Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit Nene (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday appreciated the initiative by Madhuri Dixit Nene of providing free dance tutorials during the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus spread. The 27-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the video by the evergreen Madhuri Dixit and tweeted, "Such a great initiative @dancewithMD Everyone, here's your chance to learn from the best, while staying indoors. Visit http://bit.ly/DWMFreeClassesEveryWeek...to start learning now #StayHomeStaySafe #LearnAMove @MadhuriDixit"

In the video, Madhuri said that the lockdown is a difficult time and that's why she along with her online dance learning academy 'Dance with Madhuri' have decided to spread some joy and happiness through a dance learning campaign - #LearnAMove. The two of her top dancing lessons will be free from April 1 to 30th on the website. The 'Kalank' actor also requested people to stay indoors and stay safe amid the coronavirus spread.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these, 10,477 are active cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

