Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, Avatar 5 titles revealed, What latest we know

Avatar 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. On December 18, James Cameron's Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary. Read the texts below to know about it.

All the upcoming sequels – Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – have got new cast. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

The title of Avatar 2 is 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' Avatar 3 is titled 'Avatar: The Seed Bearer.' Avatar 4 is titled 'Avatar: The Tulkun Rider' and Avatar 5 is titled 'Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.' BBC leaked these titles in November 2018.

Unfortunately, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau confirmed all virtual production on the sequel has been halted because of coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Many projects in the global entertainment industry including Avatar 2 have also been halted for an unstipulated period of time. But none of them are being made with the same technology as Avatar 2, Digital Spy noted. In virtual production, there's no risk of actors coming into close contact with each other, as it's essentially a group of technicians working their magic on computers.

Titanic director, James Cameron has kept the plot for Avatar 2 under wraps. This is obviously to avoid speculations and predictions. He is highly protective about the storyline. But he earlier hinted that Avatar 2 would contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest.

Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation! 💙It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek. 👀Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels. pic.twitter.com/AXgAve6aTG — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

Also Read: Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know the latest developmental updates on it

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.