Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, Avatar 5 titles revealed, What latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:04 IST
Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, Avatar 5 titles revealed, What latest we know
Unfortunately, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau confirmed all virtual production on the sequel has been halted because of coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Avatar 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. On December 18, James Cameron's Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary. Read the texts below to know about it.

All the upcoming sequels – Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – have got new cast. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

The title of Avatar 2 is 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' Avatar 3 is titled 'Avatar: The Seed Bearer.' Avatar 4 is titled 'Avatar: The Tulkun Rider' and Avatar 5 is titled 'Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.' BBC leaked these titles in November 2018.

Unfortunately, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau confirmed all virtual production on the sequel has been halted because of coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Many projects in the global entertainment industry including Avatar 2 have also been halted for an unstipulated period of time. But none of them are being made with the same technology as Avatar 2, Digital Spy noted. In virtual production, there's no risk of actors coming into close contact with each other, as it's essentially a group of technicians working their magic on computers.

Titanic director, James Cameron has kept the plot for Avatar 2 under wraps. This is obviously to avoid speculations and predictions. He is highly protective about the storyline. But he earlier hinted that Avatar 2 would contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest.

Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

