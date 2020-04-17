Left Menu
Joker 2 update: Second movie to introduce ‘real joker’, Get other details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:26 IST
Many fans are wondering whether Joaquin Phoenix will return in Joker 2, if the movie gets official green signal to be developed. Image Credit: Flickr

Fans have been discussing the possibility of Joker 2 for the last couple of months, mainly after the success of first movie titled Joker in 2019. There is no doubt that the first movie starring Joaquin Phoenix created millions of fans in favour of another movie. Read the texts below to get latest updates on it.

Joker 2 got a greenlit a few weeks back by Warner Bros. Pictures but Philips came out and said these reports were not true. Currently, it will be unfair to expect any positive update on Joker 2 during the hours when the world is combating against coronavirus pandemic. Once the world recovers from this pandemic, fans can expect some positive updates on Joker 2.

Many fans are wondering whether Joaquin Phoenix will return in Joker 2, if the movie gets official green signal to be developed. Fans of psychological thriller movie, Joker highly want to see Joaquin Phoenix to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker 2. And we don't find any reason for the 45-year-old actor to avoid his presence in the second movie.

There are several rumours creating headlines on Joker 2 these days. But we are not in a state of entertaining to online buzzes. But one beautiful buzz is Joker 2 will feature the 'real joker'.

Joker is one of the first films to reach the status of a 'cult-classic' and fortunately this movie has had younger audience. We are quite sure that the creators will have to develop this unique movie in future.

The plot for Joker 2 can't be discussed currently as the movie is not officially confirmed. But fans expect some allies causing mayhem in the streets of the Gotham.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, Avatar 5 titles revealed, What latest we know

