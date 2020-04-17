Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless picture of Bachchan family from premiere of 'Sholay'

Flipping through the pages of his early days in the cinema industry, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a throwback picture of his family from the premiere of his classic film 'Sholay.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:57 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless picture of Bachchan family from premiere of 'Sholay'
Bachchan family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Flipping through the pages of his early days in the cinema industry, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a throwback picture of his family from the premiere of his classic film 'Sholay.' The actor posted a monochrome picture featuring himself, his wife Jaya Bachchan, his mother Teji Bachchan and his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

While Amitabh and his mother are seen in the middle of a conversation, Jaya Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan are seen seated and listening to the two. Pouring his heart in the caption, the 'Coolie' actor wrote, "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere."

"The 70mm Stereo sound print, first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got the news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva.. it came," he added. Adding a little more about the blockbuster, the actor wrote: "The first Indian film on 70mm Stereo ... and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning."

Ramesh Sippy directorial film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Almost half of French aircraft carrier crew test positive for COVID-19 - minister

Almost half the 2,300-strong crew on Frances sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces minister said on Friday.Florence Parly told parliament that 1,081 out of 2,010 tests c...

Tajik leader's son given senate role hinting at succession plan

The son of Tajikistans long-serving President Emomali Rakhmon was elected to the constitutionally important senate chair position on Friday, possibly indicating hereditary succession plans in the tightly-controlled Central Asian state. Rust...

Federer's Laver Cup in Boston postponed to 2021

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup exhibition event founded by Roger Federers management company is being postponed a year because of changes to the tennis calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It now will be at TD Garden in Boston ...

COVID-19: One more tests positive, total cases climbs to 37 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Apr 17 PTI&#160;One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 37, a senior official said. The person who hails from Chamba district tested positive at Dr ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020