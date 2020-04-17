Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Updated: 17-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:44 IST
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will also see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6

When Pirates of the Caribbean 6 going to be released? The release date of the sixth installment is still not announced but there are reports that it could be released in late 2021. The movie actor Lee Arenberg said the sixth movie is definitely being discussed. Read further to know more in details.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is always one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for around three years. The avid lovers of Pirates of the Caribbean movies are curious to know the names of the actors who will return in the sixth installment.

The release of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is unconfirmed. The film was expected to hit the big screens in 2020 but now chances are very less based on the current global situation. As the world is combating against coronavirus pandemic, all the projects in the entertainment industry across the world have been halted and postponed.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will also see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Johnny Depp is likely to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the movie.

On the other hand, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Brenton Thwaites are also likely to reprise their roles as Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann and Henry Turner respectively. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 does not have an official trailer yet. However, a fan-made was made and launched over YouTube by Rap Aktuell on June 13, 2018, which cannot be taken officially.

The collection of Pirates of the Caribbean, i.e., with more than 4.5 billion globally, is the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time and it was the first franchise to gross USD 1 billion globally. The fifth half of the franchise was launched in the 12 months 2017 and since then hundreds of thousands of persons are eagerly ready to know about Pirates of The Caribbean 6, multiple sources revealed.

The release date of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the movie franchise.

