Big B cracks lockdown joke amid COVID-19 outbreak

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is trying to keep it light for those who aren't taking the lockdown positively, by sharing a lockdown-related joke on his social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:05 IST
Images shared along with the tweet by Amitabh Bachchcan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is trying to keep it light for those who aren't taking the lockdown positively, by sharing a lockdown-related joke on his social media. The 77-year-old actor on Saturday took to Twitter and quipped saying, "Achcha, aur ek aur baat tay hai, in dino ... jab phone aaye toh yeh bhi nahi kaha ja sakta ki 'Saheb ghar mein nahi hai" (Okay, one more thing is sure, these days... When there is a phone call, it cannot be said that 'Saheb is not at home' !!! ) Accompanying the post was a winking face with tongue emoji.

[{9de6bc34-0714-4b5c-8162-7e9ae1086590:intradmin/ahsdkajksdhakj.JPG}] The thespian also shared two pictures, the first being an Animoji was seen blinking while the second picture featured a throwback picture of the star from his younger days. He is seen sporting a white kurta in the picture while he looks into the camera.

The 'Agneepath' actor who has been practising self-isolation with his family amid the lockdown is associated with many public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen along with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. (ANI)

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

