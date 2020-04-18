Left Menu
I've been built for this: Seth Rogen on living under lockdown

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:15 IST
I've been built for this: Seth Rogen on living under lockdown

Seth Rogen is having a blast while being in quarantine as the actor jokes that he has been practising self-isolation for many years. During his virtual appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" , the 38-year-old actor shared his experience of being in quarantine.

"I've been built for this! We are not all in this together, because it has been great for me," Rogen quipped. The actor also said that he has been smoking a "truly ungodly" amount of marijuana and indulging in his favourite hobby: pottery.

"So many of our friends wanted to do pottery, we got a literal third wheel, me and my wife. We have a kiln, we found a place that will deliver clay in this time of quarantine," he added. Rogen, who is married to Lauren Miller, also joked that he doesn't have to deal with kids during this time. "Again, the fact that I have no kids is making this truly not that bad. I will be lying alone on my death bed having not talked to anyone in 15 years and I'll be like, 'It was worth it for the coronavirus s**t," the actor said.

