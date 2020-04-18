One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

The manga lovers were in distress as One Piece Chapter 978 was not released last year. The manga creator Eiichiro Oda and his team took a break last week as Japan is highly affected due to coronavirus pandemic. Read the texts below to get details on the One Piece Chapter 978.

Will the identity of Kaido's son be revealed in One Piece Chapter 978? One theory claims that the manga lovers may have seen Kaido's son in the past chapter of the manga. Fan and theorist of One Piece shared the possibility on YouTube channel Flying Panda that the unknown son of the captain of the Beast Pirates was with Jack the Drought when he returned to Zou.

The theorist pointed out that during Jack's encounter with the ancient elephant on his way to Zou, there are ships that have scorpion head as their figurehead. He considered the possibility that these could be Jack's reinforcements, which could be headed by Kaido's son. This led him to theorize that Kaido's son could be a scorpion devil fruit user, International Business Times noted.

One Piece Chapter 978 will show some intense battle scenes. Fans will be surprised to see Luffy getting ready for a rematch with Kaido. He has a desire to fight the monster alone. Kinemon has made a wonderful raid plan and the alliance will be ready to take out their foes in the imminent chapter with proper strategies and backups.

Kinemon and Law revealed the plans so that their raid would be successful. One Piece Chapter 978 may see them planning a surprise attack to catch Kaido. His men are unaware so that they can create great damage.

One Piece Chapter 978 is likely to be released on Sunday, March 26. The release dates of One Piece are subjected to change as Japan is highly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

