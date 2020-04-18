Left Menu
My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 00:48 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?
However, there is no discussion currently on the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. Image Credit: My Hero Academia / Facebook

My Hero Academia Season 5 should be on top of your list of famous anime series if you're an anime lover. The completion of My Hero Academia Season 4 left the viewers with much more to look forward. Read the texts below to get latest updates on the anime series.

My Hero Academia Season 4 episode 26's release date is yet to be officially confirmed. However, the good news is My Hero Academia Season 5 has been confirmed and fans should rejoice for it.

However, there is no discussion currently on the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. The reason is the world is currently combating against coronavirus pandemic and it is unfair to expect any announcement looking into the critical problem.

Fans were happy to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in the imminent season. Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which took to Twitter on April 2 to announce that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed.

There are many things to be left in My Hero Academia Season 4 and the viewers should also know that the new manga chapters are coming quickly. Hence, we are 100 percent sure of the new season of this globally-acclaimed anime series.

Even from many sources, it is clear that My Hero Academia Season 5 is a sure thing to wait for. But we can expect the next season to be aired by 2021. Expecting it this year will be unfair due to the global lockdown.

