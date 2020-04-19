Salman Khan to release single 'Pyaar Karona' to spread awareness about coronavirus

Salman Khan to release single 'Pyaar Karona' to spread awareness about coronavirusPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:32 IST
Superstar Salman Khan is all set to release his upcoming track "Pyaar Karona" which aims to spread love and awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic
Co-written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by the "Dabangg" star
In a teaser uploaded on Twitter, Salman,54, said the song will be out on April 20 on his YouTube channel. The video begins with several hashtags, including "Being Human, India Fights Corona, Stay Home Stay Safe" as Salman starts to sing in the background "Pyaar Karona, Ehtiyaat Karona." The actor had earlier pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown and had recently released a video where he slammed those flouting the rules and attacking the healthcare workers. India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 15,000 people and claimed 507 lives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Salman Khan
- India
- Dabangg
- Corona
ALSO READ
Three weeks since I saw my father, coronavirus has scared us all: Salman Khan
Be scared stay safe, please don't be brave in this situation, Salman Khan advises people on COVID-19 lockdown
Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' most likely to be postponed amid coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19: Salman Khan begins process of transferring funds to daily wage workers
Salman Khan recreates scene from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' with COVID-19 twist