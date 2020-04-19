Left Menu
While many Bollywood celebrities are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a then and now throwback picture featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:30 IST
Happy New Day: Sara Ali Khan shares 'then and now' family pictures
The then and now family throwback picture shared by actor Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

While many Bollywood celebrities are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a then and now throwback picture featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. The actor took to Instagram to share the collage pictures.

The first picture is the older picture, where Sara is seen smiling while posing for the camera along with her mom and cute little Ibrahim. The second shared picture seems to be more recent. The 24-year-old actor who is known for her funny captions wrote: "The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday sb ek haiN [?]islie...Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong"

The Bollywood's beauty recently shared a fitness transformation with a collage of two pictures, where she highlighted some similarities between her past and present self. The collage had one recent picture of her and one throwback picture.

Earlier, Sara also pledged to donate to PM-CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. She announced the same on Instagram and wrote: "Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead."

In her statement posted on her handle, the actor also added that "every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic." Other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kareena, and Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor have also pledged to donate to combat coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

