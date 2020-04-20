COVID-19: JD Majethia launches website for fans of TV stars to raise fund

Actor-producer JD Majethia has announced a website which aims to motivate fans of TV stars to raise funds to fight against the novel coronavirus. On the website 'Fan Ka Fan', the person who pledges to donate will receive a video from their favourite TV celebrity associated with the initiative.

"To protect the lives of people from the impact of coronavirus, the country went into a long lockdown. This has and will create multiple crises and especially the financial ones for many in every nook and corner of the country. Now, when many from the country are impacted, then many from the country need to rise up to the occasion and help," Majethia said in a statement. "The television industry has the power to inspire, motivate, influence a lot of people to come forward and support the cause. I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it," he added.

Popular TV actors such as Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani Karan V Grover, Ada Khan, Shubhangi Aatrey, Rupali Ganguli,Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitash Gaud, Shailesh Lodha among others are part of the ‘Fan Ka Fan’ initiative. Majethia said he is hopeful that the initiative will help create an impact and spread awareness regarding the pandemic.

