Get 'behind the scenes' of Money Heist Season 4 and expected release date of part 5

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:03 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

After the successful release of the 4th installment of the popular Spanish series Money Heist also known as 'La Casa de Papel', the official twitter account of the show is giving the fans some serious glimpse of 'behind the scenes' of the making of Money Heist.

The makes have shared a video of Professor aka Sergio Marquina from Money Heist stuck in a box and many other scenes on Twitter and wrote, "De los bocetos a la realidad" which means from sketches to reality in English.

'La Casa de Papel' has also shared still images on their Twitter account quoting, "Hay magia más allá de la pantalla" which means there is magic beyond the screen on English.

After dropping the fourth part on April 3, the popular french series of Netflix, Money Heist, also known as 'La Casa de Papel' is expected to release its fifth part in April 2021. Although, the news is not confirmed officially there are several fan predictions that make sense.

The third part of the show was dropped on July 19, 2019, on Netflix, while the fourth part is premiered on April 3, 2020, at 12:01 AM ET on Netflix. The production cycle of Money Heist has been filming two parts together for around eight months, and release each part within a gap of six months.

Created by Alex Pina, Money Heist came to life on Spanish cable TV in 2017 as a 15-episode limited series. Netflix picked up global streaming rights later that year and re-edited the show into 22 episodes, which were released on its service in two parts in December 2017 and April 2018.

