Playboy playmate Ashley Mattingly dies at 33

Former Playboy playmate Ahsley Mattingly has died at the age of 33. Ashley's sister, Christy, and twin brother Billy told TMZ.com that she took her own life last Wednesday at her home in Austin, Texas and also left a suicide note. According to her family, Ashley was a domestic violence victim and was struggling with substance abuse, but was trying to recover.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin also confirmed Ashley’s death to E! News, but has not released an official cause of death. Ashley, who was named Playboy’s Miss March in 2011, was involved in a domestic dispute with her then boyfriend, actor Lane Garrison. In 2012, she accused the “Prison Break” star of slapping her.

He denied the allegations, but pleaded no contest to misdemeanour domestic battery. In 2016, Ashley was charged with driving under influence after she drove a golf cart into four parked cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.