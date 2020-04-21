Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:45 IST
Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far
Babylon Berlin Season 4 is a highly anticipated German neo-noir television series directed and written by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

Is Babylon Berlin confirmed for Season 4? Yes, the series makers already confirmed the fourth season and fans are quite happy for it. Read further to know more in details.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Henk Handloegten, the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director hinted online that he and his team are working to complete the series. Season 4 is targeted to premiere in 2020.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is a highly anticipated German neo-noir television series directed and written by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten. It is based on novels by German author Volker Kutscher.

The avid viewers are passionate to know when Babylon Berlin Season 4 will return. Henk Handloegten confirmed that the German neo-noir television series would come back. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Handloegten said.

The imminent season, according to Handloegten, will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he said.

The series takes place in Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

The filming was supposed to commence in June 2020, but due to current coronavirus pandemic across the world, the series makers can't comment on the filming period. Thus, we can't expect the fourth season to be out by the end of 2020.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash

The families of four passengers who were killed in the helicopter crash with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have launched legal proceedings against the firms that owned and operated the chopper, media reports sai...

Backstreet Boys thank fans on 27th anniversary: We are here because of you

The Backstreet Boys celebrated their 27th anniversary and the members of the music group expressed their gratitude to their fans across the globe for their love and support over the years. The band, also called BSB, was formed in Floridas O...

Financing conditions improving for large Swedish companies - Riksbank survey

Financing for large, Swedish export companies has improved in recent weeks but activity on the commercial paper and bond markets remains much lower than before the crisis, a survey by the central bank showed on Tuesday.Companies have turned...

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

As many as 115 families residing at the Presidents Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation workers relative tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued Tuesday. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020