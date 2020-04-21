Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

Is Babylon Berlin confirmed for Season 4? Yes, the series makers already confirmed the fourth season and fans are quite happy for it. Read further to know more in details.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Henk Handloegten, the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director hinted online that he and his team are working to complete the series. Season 4 is targeted to premiere in 2020.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is a highly anticipated German neo-noir television series directed and written by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten. It is based on novels by German author Volker Kutscher.

The avid viewers are passionate to know when Babylon Berlin Season 4 will return. Henk Handloegten confirmed that the German neo-noir television series would come back. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Handloegten said.

The imminent season, according to Handloegten, will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he said.

The series takes place in Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

The filming was supposed to commence in June 2020, but due to current coronavirus pandemic across the world, the series makers can't comment on the filming period. Thus, we can't expect the fourth season to be out by the end of 2020.

