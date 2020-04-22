'Venom' sequel gets official title, release delayed due to COVID-19 crisis

Left Menu
The next sequel of the superhero film 'Venom' will now be released in theatres in summer 2021, because of the coronavirus crisis.

The next sequel of the superhero film 'Venom' will now be released in theatres in summer 2021, because of the coronavirus crisis. 'Venom 2', that was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2, this year has been pushed ahead, giving a new summer release date -- June 25, 2021.

The information was shared on the Twitter handle of Sony Pictures. The studio also announced the upcoming movie's official title - 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.'

This change in the release date makes the movie the latest one to move out of 2020 scheduled dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The upcoming sequel will see actor Tom Hardy reprise his role as the journalist who joins with an alien symbiote.

'Venom' is based on the famous Marvel comic character. The cast list of the 2018 movie included Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate. 'Venom' earned over USD 855 million worldwide. (ANI)

