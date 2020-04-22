‘Avengers’ star Chris Hemsworth says he hires Indian fan for motorbike stunt, know the truth

'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth has recently shared an Instagram video in which he said that he had hired an Indian fan for his motorbike stunt scenes.

Although it was a sarcastic statement given by Chirs, he is currently in the country, shooting for his next film and shared a thrilling video of himself being chased by fans.

Chris Hemsworth captioned the video, "persistence pays off - not only did this guy get an autograph, he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chris shared a clip from his shooting schedule in the country, where a fan on a bike spotted him and followed him eager to get an autograph.

The actor is seen asking the motorist to be careful and alerting him of obstacles along the road, but on refusing to stop, it seems like the persistent fan got many others along, eventually prompting Chris to stop his car and posed with the bunch for pictures.

This was Chris Hemsworth's first shoot in India, he has been a frequent visitor to India and has been spotted trekking the Himalayas when not lounging around on the beaches of Goa.

