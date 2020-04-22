Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth to provide groceries for 1000 actors of Nadigar Sangam

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:15 IST
Rajinikanth to provide groceries for 1000 actors of Nadigar Sangam
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (rajinikanth.official)

South superstar, Rajinikanth has decided to provide groceries for 1000 concerned actors of Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news report by 'Times of India'.

Rajinikanth had reportedly donated Rs 50 lakh for the FEFSI members and supported a few transgenders by extending his help.

Rajinikanth's fan club members are actively contributing to the relief aid field and helping many needful people by supplying vegetables, rice bags, milk packets, and other needed products.

There are many actors in the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association), who are struggling for their daily needs because of the coronavirus lockdown. So, Superstar Rajinikanth has reportedly decided to provide groceries for 1000 families of Nadigar Sangam. This will be helpful to families of the actors, who are facing the most unfortunate situation in their life.

As a prevention measure against the coronavirus pandemic, all film shootings have been shut until further notice. The daily wage workers and actors who rely on cinema have suffered greatly. Many filmmakers have stepped forward to help them.

Talking about the upcoming release, Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' is also suspended like all other films due to the coronavirus lockdown, and the film, which is directed by Siruthai Siva, is announced to be released for Diwali 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PCI asks govt, media houses to help journalists who have contracted COVID-19

The Press Council of India on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the large number of journalists contracting COVID-19 and urged the government and media houses to help such scribes. In a statement, the PCI said it is saddened to know th...

More calibrated monetary, fiscal stimulus on the anvil, says Principal Economic Adviser

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday said more calibrated monetary and fiscal stimulus measures are on the anvil to deal with the economic fallout from COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown. He expressed hope that a signifi...

UK unlikely to have sudden lifting of lockdown: chief medical officer

Englands chief medical officer said on Wednesday it was unrealistic to expect a sudden lifting of all lockdown restrictions, even as ministers say the United Kingdom has reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.If people are hoping that...

COVID-19: HC starts helpline to lodge complaints against problems faced while video conferencing

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday started a helpline number -- 14611 -- to receive complaints regarding audio or visual problems experienced during proceedings held via video conferencing. Since the last week of March, the High Court has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020