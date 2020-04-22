Rajinikanth to provide groceries for 1000 actors of Nadigar Sangam

South superstar, Rajinikanth has decided to provide groceries for 1000 concerned actors of Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news report by 'Times of India'.

Rajinikanth had reportedly donated Rs 50 lakh for the FEFSI members and supported a few transgenders by extending his help.

Rajinikanth's fan club members are actively contributing to the relief aid field and helping many needful people by supplying vegetables, rice bags, milk packets, and other needed products.

There are many actors in the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association), who are struggling for their daily needs because of the coronavirus lockdown. So, Superstar Rajinikanth has reportedly decided to provide groceries for 1000 families of Nadigar Sangam. This will be helpful to families of the actors, who are facing the most unfortunate situation in their life.

As a prevention measure against the coronavirus pandemic, all film shootings have been shut until further notice. The daily wage workers and actors who rely on cinema have suffered greatly. Many filmmakers have stepped forward to help them.

Talking about the upcoming release, Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' is also suspended like all other films due to the coronavirus lockdown, and the film, which is directed by Siruthai Siva, is announced to be released for Diwali 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.