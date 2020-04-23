Left Menu
Development News Edition

Falling in Reverse guitarist Derek Jones passes way at 35

Derek Jones, the guitarist for post-hardcore rock band Falling in Reverse, has passed away at the age of 35

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:48 IST
Falling in Reverse guitarist Derek Jones passes way at 35
Falling In Reverse, guitarist Derek Jones (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Derek Jones, the guitarist for post-hardcore rock band Falling in Reverse, has passed away at the age of 35. According to Variety magazine, the cause of his death is currently unknown.

The news about the guitarist's death was broken on Instagram by the vocalist of the band, Ronnie Radke. He posted a series of pictures of the late musician in his memory. "I'll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling in Reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever," said Radke on Instagram.

Many of the bandmates of the late guitarist paid tribute to him via social media posts. Jones was one of the founding members of the band. He started the band along with Radke in 2008. The band was later joined by Nick Rich, Gilbert Catalano and Anthony Avila who together recorded their first album named 'The Drug In Me Is You.'

The latest single by the band which was released in February this year is 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined.'(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Sikkim not to host Mansarovar Yatra, border trade through Nathula Pass

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade between India and China through the Nathula pass will not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sikkim Tourism Minister B S Panth said. The border trade through Nathula Pass was ...

Finch prepared for T20 World Cup postponement

Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch feels the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic might lead to a postponement of this years T20 World Cup by up to three months. The T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15....

Disney Plus working on new 'Star Wars' series from Leslye Headland

Disney is reportedly developing a new Star Wars spin-off series, which will centre around female characters. According to Deadline, the streamer has roped in Leslye Headland, the co-creator and showrunner of Netflixs Russian Doll, for the p...

China stocks inch down as economic uncertainty lingers

Mainland Chinese stocks inched down on Thursday as the economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus outbreak kept share prices under pressure, making investors reluctant to chase the previous sessions rebound. At the midday break, the Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020