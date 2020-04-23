Left Menu
Updated: 23-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:25 IST
Lee Hyun Woo confirms to join Park Seo Joon and IU in upcoming movie 'Dream' 
File photo

Lee Hyun Woo's agency, 'Awesome ENT' has confirmed on April 23, that he will be starring alongside Park Seo Joon and IU in the upcoming movie 'Dream'.

It was reported on January 3, that IU would be appearing in the film 'Dream' alongside Park Seo Joon, who was confirmed for the film in October.

'Dream' will be the latest film by director Lee Byung Hun, who led the hit film 'Extreme Job' and recent JTBC drama 'Melo Is My Nature'.

It will tell the story of a group of people trying out for the 'Homeless World Cup', an annual international soccer event. The team is led by coach Yoon Hong Dae (played by Park Seo Joon), a professional soccer player on disciplinary probation after being caught up in an unexpected incident.

Details have not been released about IU's character yet, but she will be playing the leading female role. As for Lee Hyun Woo, he will take the role of In Gook, one of the soccer players on the team.

This casting decision is especially interesting because Lee Hyun Woo is friends with both IU and Park Seo Joon.

Lee Hyun Woo appeared in IU's music videos for 'You and I' and 'Above the Time', and he is in the same agency as Park Seo Joon.

