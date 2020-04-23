KJo shares adorable video featuring Roohi calling him elderly

Karan Johar on Thursday shared yet another glimpse of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi in the latest edition of his 'Lockdown with the Johars' series. In the latest video, KJo's little daughter adorably calls her 'dadda' elderly apparently because of his grey hair amid lockdown while Yash says he is going to London. The 'My Name is Khan' director took to Instagram and shared the video from his walk-in closet where Karan asks his twins to get out of it.

After which, Roohi, who is seen having something in her mouth, points out at her father's grey hair and says, "Your hair is white, You look like a 'Buddha' (elderly)." Karan repeats Roohi's words shockingly, saying, " What! My hair is white and I'm looking like a 'Buddha', but what do I do? I can't colour my hair... It's lockdown time."

KJo then asks Yash, "Am I looking like a Buddha?" After which Roohi comes in, and says, "Yes, and you can't go out because of coronavirus."

Johar then says, "Yes, Thank You so much for informing me and I am very well aware." Karan then pans the camera to Yash who is seen taking off a shirt from his 'dadda's' closet and asks him to leave the closet as he too was leaving.

The 3-year-old is seen dragging a shirt on the floor of the closet. Karan asks him, "Excuse me Yash, where are you taking this?" "To London", replies the toddler.

Karan then laughingly tells him, "Okay, well, lucky you because there are no flights going there. Bye Yash. See you, Heathrow welcomes you with open arms." The 'Student Of The Year' director captioned the adorable video as, "He's off to London and she has pronounced me elderly! Such is my life! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Celebrity followers were quick to notice the adorable video that garnered more than 1 lakh views within 43 minutes of being posted. Lisa Haydon couldn't stop laughing and left three laughing emojis while Bipasha Basu wrote, "These munchkins are toooo cute" with heart and kissing emojis. Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra also left loveable comments on the post.

Earlier in the day, Karan shared another video in which his little munchkin Yash embarrassed his father by showing off the filmmaker's hoodie that read 'Sex and Magic' in a video shot in KJo's walk-in closet. (ANI)

