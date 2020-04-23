Left Menu
Netflix finally confirms release date of 'Dead to Me Season 2'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:03 IST
Netflix finally confirms release date of 'Dead to Me Season 2'
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@deadtome)

Netflix has finally decided to release 'Dead to Me Season 2' on May 8. American black comedy web television series, 'Dead to Me' was created by Liz Feldman which was premiered on May 3, 2019, on Netflix.

The official Twitter account of 'Dead to Me' has also confirmed the news and said, "No one can ever know what happened. Except us. Dead to Me Season 2 premieres May 8 on Netflix."

Netflix has also confirmed that Applegate and Cardellini will definitely return in roles of Jen and Judy respectively in season two which makes sense, given they are central to the plot. The news was further confirmed following this recent Instagram post from Cardellini.

Netflix's 'Dead To Me Season 1' has grabbed global fanbase with a bang as it became an instant hit soon after its launch and fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the second season.

