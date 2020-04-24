Minions: The Rise of Gru’s synopsis revealed, Gru’s journey to become a supervillain

The sequel to 2015-superhit movie, Minions is one of the most anticipated 3D-animated comedy movies to the global film lovers. Minions 2 (which has a clearly stated title Minions: The Rise of Gru) is going to be a spin-off/prequel to the main Despicable Me film series. Read further to get the latest updates on this much-awaited movie.

Minions 2 or Minions: The Rise of Gru was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the US on July 3, 2020 by Universal Pictures, but the film was delayed to July 2, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the film industry. As we all know, the world is severely combating against the Covid-19 pandemic and consequently almost all movies and television projects have been either halted or postponed.

Thanks to Universal Pictures for releasing an official trailer in February this year for Minions 2 or Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trailer shows Minions' early days with a bold budding burglar in Steve Carell's Gru.

However, the official plot for Minions 2 is totally kept under wraps. But according to some sources, the second movie's plot will start where it ended in first movie. The imminent movie is expected to focus on the Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain.

We can also figure out from the trailer that Minions 2 is going to be an adventure ride. Gru needs to prove his might as the ultimate antagonist to the Vicious 6. Many fans believe he still has some secret plans. We need to wait for the movie to know about it.

Get the actors' names who will be lending voice for Minions 2 (aka Minions – Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the Minions; Steve Carell as Felonius Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru and Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles.

Here is what IMDb reveals the synopsis of Minions 2 titled Minions: The Rise of Gru – "The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.

In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto – a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please - deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn't go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends."

Minions 2 titled Minions: The Rise of Gru is slated to hit the big screens on July 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

