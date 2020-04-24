Left Menu
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2' in works at Paramount, Andre Ovredal to return as director

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:19 IST
Paramount Pictures is moving ahead with a sequel to its 2019 horror hit "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark". According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Andre Ovredal will return to direct the sequel with Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman once again writing the script.

The 2019 movie, based on the children's book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro had penned the screen story for the film and also served as producer.

Entertainment One will produce the sequel with Paramount..

