Gauri Khan transforms SRK’s office into quarantine facility

Interior designer-film producer Gauri Khan has shared the transformation of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s office into a 22 bed COVID-19 quarantine facility. Earlier this month, the Bollywood star opened his office for treating COVID-19 patients. Gauri revealed that the four-storey building has been refurbished by her eponymous interior design studio

“GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office... A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk,” she captioned the video giving a glimpse into the facility

The 54-year-old actor’s office was transformed by his NGO Meer Foundation. The organisation also shared the video of the facility, which has been created as per the guidelines issued by the state and central government as well as local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). SRK has also announced various initiatives to help the country during the coronavirus crisis. The actor has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the central and state governments.