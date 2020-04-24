Left Menu
Madhuri Dixit-Nene's web series shoot stalled due to lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:45 IST
Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s web series shoot stalled due to lockdown

Filming of Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s digital debut, a drama-thriller, for streaming giant Netflix, has been called off due to the lockdown. The nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The yet-untitled Netflix series, which was announced in December, will be produced by filmmaker Karan Johar’s banner's digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment. “Work had already begun in terms of shoot on the series, which is tentatively titled ‘The Actress’. We did shoot for a week to ten days in India with her (Madhuri). But because of the lockdown the shoot got cancelled,” a source close to the production said. Reportedly, the series focuses on a global superstar, who vanishes without a trace and how her life is stripped away uncovering hidden truths and painful lies.

According to the source, “There are three directors for this series. Shri Rao is the showrunner and director. Besides him there is Bejoy Nambiar and there is one more director attached with the series.” Madhuri has collaborated with Netflix in the past to produce a Marathi drama film “15 August”. Karan first collaborated with Netflix as a director on the 2018 anthology film "Lust Stories" and followed it up with "Ghost Stories" (2020). He has also produced "Guilty" for the streaming platform.

While for Rao and Nambiar this is said to be their first project with Netflix..

