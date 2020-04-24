Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:30 IST
The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 979 are yet to be announced. But we will let you know once the updates are released. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

We are close to the release of One Piece Chapter 978. It is slated to be released on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The imminent chapter is going to be mind-blowing and now fans are worried about One Piece Chapter 979. Read further to get more details.

The raw scans of One Piece Chapter 978 reveals that the manga aficionados will know all the members of the Flying Six. Fans got to know Page One and X Drake in previous chapters. According to IBT, One Piece Chapter 978 will reveal more details about the strongest headliner of the Beast Pirates.

Is One Piece Chapter 979 going to be released new week? As Japan including the entire world is combating against coronavirus pandemic, the release of manga chapter may not be expected next week on May 3. Probably, we can get to see it on May 10.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 979 are yet to be announced. But we will let you know once the updates are released.

In One Piece Chapter 978, Luffy's main goal will be on focus. His goal is to collect Kaido's head and free up Wano so it is a good thing that he got some good backup. Law, Kid, Kinemon and Jinbei are on his side but they still need to be careful though since Kaido has major support too, EconoTimes reported.

Kaido's son's real identity may not be revealed in One Piece Chapter 978. Probably, it will take some more time. The leaks for Chapter 978 show Flying Six arrives at Kaido's party. There are two beautiful women with the Flying Six team and the character names apart from X Drake and Page One are inspired from the British, Hungarian and Japanese card games. One member of Flying Six is wearing a mask to hide the identity.

The latest scans further mention the Numbers. The Numbers is the term used to refer to a group of mysterious giant-like being in the story. But we don't think the manga lovers may not be able to see them in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 978 will be released on Sunday, April 26. The manga will have another break and One Piece Chapter 979 will be released on May 10. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime.

