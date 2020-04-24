Left Menu
Attack on Titan Season 4 cast updates, get vital updates on last season

Updated: 24-04-2020 03:10 IST
Albeit we don’t have the official release date of Attack on Titan Season 4, still fans expect it to be released during the ending phase of 2020. Image Credit: YouTube / ANIPLUS Asia

Attack on Titan is one of the most successful anime series of all time. With the severe success of Season 3, the anime enthusiasts are passionate to know when Season 4 will be released. Read further to get the latest updates on Attack on Titan Season 4.

The anime lovers will be disappointed to learn that Attack on Titan Season 4 will mark end to the series. In other words, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). But currently it is not possible to predict as the showrunners are totally silent on the plot. However, according to some reliable sources, Season 4 will see some new characters, which will make the series' ending beautifully.

Fans will see Marley returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

The fourth season will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In Season 3, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

Albeit we don't have the official release date of Attack on Titan Season 4, still fans expect it to be released during the ending phase of 2020. Currently, we can't expect any official announcement on its release date as the world is combating against coronavirus pandemic and all the countries have called for lockdowns.

The last season could also be divided into two blocks. However, unlike the previous season, it is divided into two blocks of 12 episodes each and not 12 and 10 episodes respectively.

Attack on Titan Season 4 is likely to get an official trailer soon followed by release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

