Shakira completes ancient philosophy course during lockdown

Pop diva Shakira has graduated with a degree in ancient philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania, a course she took during the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

The Colombian singer is isolating with her two children and husband, professional footballer Gerard Pique at home in Spain. "I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. "Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month!" Shakira wrote on Twitter on April 23 as she flaunted her certificate

Last month, the "Me Gusta" singer said on social media that she took the course to make confinement "productive".