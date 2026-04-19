Bihar CM Blasts Opposition Over Women's Reservation Bill Controversy

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary strongly criticized opposition parties for their refusal to support the amendment to the women's reservation bill. Speaking at a press event, Choudhary labeled it a 'black day' when the bill failed in Lok Sabha, accusing parties like Congress and TMC of mocking women's reservation.

Choudhary promised that the opposition would face consequences and announced plans for protests by the BJP women's wing. Despite the passage of a similar act in 2023, opposition parties expressed concerns about the bill, fearing it could lead to gerrymandering.

The Chief Minister emphasized that women's empowerment has been prioritized in Bihar and criticized opposition parties for their historical neglect of women's issues. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav of the opposition argued for broader representation and reservations for backward classes within the quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)