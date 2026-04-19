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Delhi Government's Karmik Sewa Kendras: Revolutionizing Worker Welfare

The Delhi government plans to set up 'Karmik Sewa Kendras' across the city, inspired by the Passport Seva Kendra model, to register construction workers and facilitate welfare services. Aiming to support 30 lakh workers, these centers will offer efficient, AI-driven platforms for accessing services and enhancing worker satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:25 IST
Delhi Government's Karmik Sewa Kendras: Revolutionizing Worker Welfare
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The Delhi government is set to launch 'Karmik Sewa Kendras' throughout the city, mirroring the successful Passport Seva Kendra model, to streamline registration and service delivery for construction workers. The initiative primarily targets migrant and local laborers, with a potential reach of 30 lakh individuals.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has commenced engaging an agency to develop 13 static and 13 mobile service centers. These centers aim to address the challenges faced by workers in accessing vital services, utilizing AI-driven systems to minimize manual procedures. Additionally, 39 Labour Chowks will be established to facilitate worker welfare across Delhi's 13 districts.

By improving accessibility, reducing wait times, and enhancing the standard of service delivery, the Karmik Sewa Kendras aim to emulate the efficiency of Passport Seva Kendras. The centers will not only register workers but also renew labor cards, track welfare benefits, and ensure a high degree of worker satisfaction through a network of technologically advanced facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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