Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Modi: Release Bengal's Dues Before Election Promises

TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to first release the Rs 2 lakh crore owed to West Bengal before making electoral promises. Speaking at an election rally in Sagar Island, Banerjee criticized Modi's assurances, labeling them 'zero guarantee,' unlike Mamata Banerjee, who he claims delivers on her commitments.

Addressing concerns over alleged threats from Gujarat and casting doubts on BJP's integrity, Banerjee warned Modi and Amit Shah that their plans stand exposed. At another rally in Nandigram, he refuted Modi's claims of goondas within TMC, advising introspection within BJP. Banerjee accused BJP of leveraging religion for votes while drawing attention to the loyalty shown towards UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The TMC leader called Amit Shah to witness the Bengal mood post-election results on May 4, countering Shah's warnings to TMC supporters. Banerjee urged the electorate to support TMC over BJP's alleged duplicity. Highlighting the successful initiative by Mamata Banerjee's government, he underscored the contrast with BJP's unfulfilled promises, urging public comparison with past events like Gangasagar Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)