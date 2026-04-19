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Swift Rescue: Toddler Reunited with Family

Police in Uttar Pradesh successfully rescued a one-year-old boy, Saurabh, within 48 hours of his abduction from a wedding venue. Five individuals, including nurse Khushbu who orchestrated the kidnapping to sell the child, were arrested. The child was intended to be sold to a childless couple in Agra for Rs 70,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:26 IST
Swift Rescue: Toddler Reunited with Family
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In a dramatic turn of events, a one-year-old boy was safely reunited with his family by Uttar Pradesh Police, following his abduction from a wedding venue in Budaun.

The operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including Khushbu, a nurse accused of masterminding the kidnapping with plans to sell the child. Surveillance footage revealed critical clues, leading to swift action by authorities.

The ordeal unfolded when the accused attempted to sell the boy, identified as Saurabh, to a childless couple in Agra for Rs 70,000. The police intercepted the sale and have commended their team with a cash reward for their expeditious work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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