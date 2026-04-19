Swift Rescue: Toddler Reunited with Family

In a dramatic turn of events, a one-year-old boy was safely reunited with his family by Uttar Pradesh Police, following his abduction from a wedding venue in Budaun.

The operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including Khushbu, a nurse accused of masterminding the kidnapping with plans to sell the child. Surveillance footage revealed critical clues, leading to swift action by authorities.

The ordeal unfolded when the accused attempted to sell the boy, identified as Saurabh, to a childless couple in Agra for Rs 70,000. The police intercepted the sale and have commended their team with a cash reward for their expeditious work.

(With inputs from agencies.)