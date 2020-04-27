Left Menu
I got the golden ticket: Natalie Dormer on her time on 'Game of Thrones'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:54 IST
Actor Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell on "Game of Thrones" , says her character on the HBO epic fantasy series enjoyed the "perfect length of time". Dormer's Margaery entered the series infamous for suddenly killing off its characters in the second season and literally went out in the season six finale with a blast, thanks to a scheming Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady).

The British actor said she knew about the fate of her character a year in advance. "I was ever so grateful that I was with Jonathan (Pryce who played the High Sparrow). To have such a partner for my last scene was really a gift," she told Variety. "I got the golden ticket, the perfect length of time. I watched season one as a fan, came in the second season, did a good solid five years just as the show had this incredible explosion, and then I got out in time to watch the end and sit on the couch again," Dormer added.

Talking about the finale of the show, which ended last May, the 38-year-old actor said showrunners Dan B Weiss and David Benioff had an "almost impossible task" in wrapping up. The showrunners were severely criticised for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the eighth and final season of the HBO series, based on author George RR Martin's book series "A Song of Ice and Fire".

Dormer said it was always going to be difficult for the writers to satisfy everyone. "By the very nature of the sheer quantity of storylines and characters, they had to start wrapping up around season six, which they did with the Tyrells and other beloved characters. "It was almost going to be the impossible task, I think, regardless of what they had done, to satisfy a third act for everyone in the time that they had," she said.

The actor is currently seen in Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels"..

