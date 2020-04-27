Left Menu
'Mamma Mia!' stars Meryl Streep and Christine Baranski reunite for Sondheim birthday concert

Actor Meryl Streep joined her 'Mamma Mia!' co-star Christine Baranski for a special performance to honour composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, on his 90th birthday concert which aired online on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:50 IST
Actor Meryl Streep during Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday concert (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

For their performance of 'The Ladies Who Lunch', the co-stars were also joined by actor Audra McDonald.

The trio donned bathrobes and guzzled drinks for their performance during the special tribute, cited The Hollywood Reporter. The seasoned American composer ringed in his 90th birthday on March 22.

As cited by The Hollywood Reporter, plans to celebrate the birthday were taken online after Broadway shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration on Sunday night coincided with the 50th anniversary of the opening of Sondheim's Broadway show Company and served as a fundraiser for Artists Striving to End Poverty.

The star-studded special called 'Take Me to the World' also featured performances of artists including Kelli O'Hara, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katrina Lenk, Lea Salonga, and many others. (ANI)

