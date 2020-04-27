Black Clover Chapter 249 to be released after a week hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic

Black Clover Chapter 248 is set to be released on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Now the manga enthusiasts are concerned about Black Clover Chapter 249 and its latest development. Read further to get new updates on it.

Fans need to wait for spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 249. As we have heard, Chapter 249 will take a week hiatus. As the world is combating against the Covid-19 pandemic situation, we will continue facing hiatuses sometimes. So, the manga lovers are requested to hold their patience.

Black Clover Chapter 249 will be released on May 10, 2020. The last chapters are available online as soon they are released on VIZ Media and Shueisha's Manga plus official platforms, whereas raw scans for new chapters are released 2-3 days before their respective chapters are released.

In Black Clover Chapter 249, fans can expect some improvements in Luck in the last six months. Asta and the team may be seen in front of the dark forces of the Spade Kingdom. Svenkin will get 50 percent devil power. However, we are waiting for leak spots to discuss spoilers.

Luck has the highest power and quick response. This could not be the perfect match for Svenkin who has a master of using Skin Magic at the time of the attack. Luck always uses the strategy of straight forward attacks, The Courier Daily noted.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The show debuted on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Black Clover Chapter 249 will be released on May 10, 2020.

