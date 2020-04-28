Connie Britton returning for '9-1-1' season 3 finale

Actor Connie Britton is coming back for the two-part season three finale of the procedural television series "9-1-1". Fox Entertainment's flagship drama series, "9-1-1" follows the life and work of Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 136. Britton, who played Abby Clark, the 911 operator in the first season, will be seen over the next two Mondays, May 4 and May 11, reported Deadline.

The 53-year-old actor had a one-year deal, after which Jennifer Love Hewitt took over as 911 operator Maddie Kendall in the sophomore season. At the end of season one, Abby went to Ireland leaving unfinished business behind in regard to her relationship with firefighter Buck, played by Oliver Stark. Since then, Buck has been trying to figure out his identity without Abby and has developed a deeper bond with colleague Eddie (Ryan Guzman). "9-1-1" and its one season-old spin-off "9-1-1: Lone Star" were recently renewed.